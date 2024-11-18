Josh Allen Jumps Lamar Jackson in NFL MVP Odds as Favorite, Jared Goff's Odds Surge
Just when you thought Lamar Jackson was on the verge of locking up his second-straight NFL MVP award, things shifted in a big way in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.
Josh Allen, after a strong performance in a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, has taken over as the betting favorite to win the award for the first time in his career. Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NFL MVP Odds
- Josh Allen +125
- Lamar Jackson +200
- Jared Goff +800
- Patrick Mahomes +1200
- Jalen Hurts +1700
- Justin Herbert +2500
- Kyler Murray +3400
- Jayden Daniels +4000
- Joe Burrow +4500
- C.J. Stroud +5000
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Allen has taken over as the +125 favorite and now has a 44.44% implied probability to win NFL MVP for the first time in his career. It was a dream result for Allen on Sunday as he not only took over the game in an impressive win against the Chiefs, but Jackson struggled in a loss to the Steelers.
Now, the Ravens have fallen to 7-4 and if history is any indication, it's tough for a player on a team that doesn't win their division to be named MVP. Everything is going in Allen's favor now. Not only has he been the best quarterback in the NFL this season, but he's leading the Bills to another AFC East title and still has a chance of capturing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Jackson still has a very real chance of winning the award and as we know, the most important weeks in the MVP discussion are the final five. If Lamar can have dominant performances against the Eagles, Texans, and the rematch against the Steelers, he could overtake Allen in the MVP race.
This will be a fascinating competition in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign.
