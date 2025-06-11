Prices to Watch Lionel Messi Live at Club World Cup Reach Shocking New Lows
Al Ahly.
In a new attempt to fill seats at Hard Rock Stadium, FIFA is offering tickets to Inter Miami’s opening FIFA Club World Cup match for as low as $4. There’s a catch, though.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kick off this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in just a few days, but the game has failed to capture the public’s interest. In fact, The Athletic report there are still tens of thousands tickets available for the Herons’ opening match against Egyptian side Al Ahly.
Just last week, FIFA already slashed prices for the fixture to as low as $55 when they had been listed in the range of $349 back in December. While ticket sales are reportedly flying for Real Madrid’s games down the East Coast, FIFA is having to take drastic measures to entice fans to see Messi and the Herons play in Miami.
The Athletic revealed FIFA and Miami Dade College are working together to offer college students an exclusive deal. An email promotion states that students can buy a single ticket for $20 and receive “up to four complimentary tickets” to Inter Miami’s first game of the tournament on Saturday, June 14.
A student could get five tickets for just $20, essentially paying $4 a person to see Messi in action at Hard Rock Stadium.
Having to come up with such a low-priced affiliate deal to sell tickets is surely not what FIFA envisioned when naming Inter Miami as the host nation for this summer’s tournament. Even the promise of seeing Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, dazzle on the pitch is not enough to generate enough interest to fill Hard Rock Stadium, a venue that holds over 64,000 fans.
Not to mention that the ticket also offers fans an in-person viewing of the tournament’s opening ceremony, headlined by French Montana and Swae Lee. The spectacle will also feature an electric display of the badges of all 32 teams competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Regardless of the attendance numbers, Inter Miami will be focused on securing a victory in their first match of the tournament after a rather underwhelming start to their 2025 MLS campaign under Javier Mascherano.
