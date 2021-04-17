Report: Joe Buck to Serve as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host

Longtime sportscaster Joe Buck will reportedly serve as a guest host for the game show "Jeopardy!," per The New York Post's Andrew Marchand. Buck is also in the running to be named the show's permanent host as the show looks for a replacement for longtime host Alex Trebek, who died in November.

Buck's episodes will reportedly air sometime in the middle of the summer, according to The New York Post. Buck joins the likes of other celebrities like Katie Couric, Ken Jennings and Dr. Oz in the race to be the show's next full-time host.

While serving as guest hosts, stints were usually two weeks long, though it's unclear how long Buck's time at the podium will be. However, Buck will be the second guest host from the world of sports, and his shoes will be hard to fill.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers received rave reviews for his time as guest host of "Jeopardy!" and even believes he could be the show's permanent host and still serve as a starting quarterback in the NFL .

It's unclear who the show will pick as it's new host, but if Rogers were to be selected over Buck for this role, that could make Buck's trips to call games at Lambeau Field pretty awkward.

