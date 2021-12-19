It took the weekend, but Disney-owned networks, including ESPN and its affiliates, will be returning to YouTube TV.

YouTube TV announced the deal on Sunday, less than two days after the streaming service pulled the channels. The two sides had previously failed to reach an agreement before Friday's deadline, sparking outrage from subscribers.

The live streaming service previously announced that it had dropped its base subscription from $64.99 to $49.99; however, now that a deal has been reached, the price base price will return to $64.99 while members will still receive a one-time $15 credit for the inconvenience.

"We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Disney to return their content to YouTube TV while preserving a $64.99/mo. price for our members," YouTube TV announced in a statement.

"We’ve already started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand content, as well as any recordings that were previously in your Library. We will also be turning on your local ABC stations over the course of the day."

Disney-owned channels on the service include ESPN and its affiliates, local ABC affiliates, the SEC and ACC Networks, National Geographic and FX, among others.

No terms of the deal were released.

