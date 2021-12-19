Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Panthers QB P.J. Walker Among Players to Try a PAT During Warmups With Kicker Zane Gonzalez Ruled Out

Author:

Panthers backup quarterback P.J. Walker, wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and punter Lachlan Edwards all tested their kicking skills Sunday morning before Carolina's contest vs. the Bills.

Per Panthers.com, running back Reggie Bonnafon and linebacker Frankie Luvu also were seen attempting kickoffs in warm-ups.

The non-kickers could be thrust into action as kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field and into the locker room pregame and was promptly ruled out with a quad injury.

SI Recommends

Gonzalez has made 20 of his 22 field goal attempts this season, and he has yet to miss an extra point.

Per Panthers.com, it is likely that Edwards, the punter, will fill in as kicker, but Walker, the team's reserve quarterback, was a kicker in high school as well.

According to ESPN's Stats and Info, only one position player has made a field goal since 2000, with wide receiver Wes Welker doing so for the Dolphins in 2004.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

Report: Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers Due to Ankle Injury

Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore on Sunday.

paul
Extra Mustard

Star Athletes React to Jake Paul's Knockout of Tyron Woodley

Trae Young, Patrick Mahomes were just a few of the stars who weighed in on the KO.

evan-mobley-ricky-rubio
NBA

Report: Two NBA Games Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreaks

Sunday's Cavaliers–Hawks and Nuggets–Nets games mark the third and fourth postponements of the 2021-22 season.

Frank Gore and Deron Williams in a fight.
Boxing

NBA, NFL Players React to Deron Williams's Victory Over Frank Gore

It was a thrilling fight featuring two former stars of the NBA and NFL.

greg-zuerlein-game-winning-kick
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Kickers

Greg Zuerlein should see plenty of scoring opportunities vs. the Giants.

antonio-brown
NFL

Report: Antonio Brown Expected to Rejoin Buccaneers on Monday

The Tampa Bay receiver's future was reportedly up in the air after his three-game suspension.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Running Backs

Despite a tough matchup, Jonathan Taylor is locked-in as a top option vs. the Patriots.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) after a touchdown, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Playoffs Already Marred By COVID-19