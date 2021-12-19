Panthers backup quarterback P.J. Walker, wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and punter Lachlan Edwards all tested their kicking skills Sunday morning before Carolina's contest vs. the Bills.

Per Panthers.com, running back Reggie Bonnafon and linebacker Frankie Luvu also were seen attempting kickoffs in warm-ups.

The non-kickers could be thrust into action as kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field and into the locker room pregame and was promptly ruled out with a quad injury.

Gonzalez has made 20 of his 22 field goal attempts this season, and he has yet to miss an extra point.

Per Panthers.com, it is likely that Edwards, the punter, will fill in as kicker, but Walker, the team's reserve quarterback, was a kicker in high school as well.

According to ESPN's Stats and Info, only one position player has made a field goal since 2000, with wide receiver Wes Welker doing so for the Dolphins in 2004.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.