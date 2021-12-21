Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Cinemark, ESPN to Show College Football Playoff Games Live in Movie Theaters

Cinemark and ESPN announced a deal to show the College Football Playoff semifinals and the national championship in select movie theaters across the country.

The games, along with pre-game and post-game coverage, will be shown in Cinemark theaters in 19 states across the country (full list here), including in each of the four local markets of the semifinalists. 

“We are thrilled to offer an incredible opportunity for college football fans to gather and cheer on their teams in our immersive auditoriums with larger-than-life screens and surround sound,” Cinemark's Senior VP of Global Content Justin McDaniel said in a statement

“This collaboration with ESPN brings together the best in college football and exhibition for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that will make people feel like they are part of the on-field action.”

Cinemark announced that tickets, which can be purchased online, will cost $10 and includes a reserved seat and $10 in concessions credits. 

No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve, followed by No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The winners will play in the national championship in Indianapolis on Jan. 10. 

Cinemark's deal is not the first of its kind. Earlier this year, AMC Theatres announced that it struck a deal to show out-of-market NFL games in its movie theaters across the country. 

