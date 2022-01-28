Skip to main content
ESPN Veteran Mark Schwarz Officially Announces Retirement

Mark Schwarz, a veteran ESPN reporter known for his work on SportsCenter, is calling it a career after 32 years with the network.

Schwarz started at ESPN in 1990, covering a litany of major events throughout his career. In 2021–22, he's focused on major stories including the Novak Djokovic situation at this year's Australian Open as well as Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom's vocal activism.

“I very much knew when I signed my last deal back in December of 2018 it would be my final deal,” Schwarz said in ESPN's announcement of his retirement. “And I have thoroughly enjoyed all 32 years that I’ve had.

“Using a sports cliché–I’ve put it all out on the field. I have plenty more to give, and I’m a young guy in good health, but there’s a lot more in my life that I’m looking to do right now, and I just want to enjoy the freedom that retirement offers.”

Schwarz prided himself on his willingness to get a story even if it “creates friction” with those he covered. That was apparent in 2018, when he had a brush-up with LeBron James over J.R. Smith's infamous blunder during the NBA Finals. 

“I’m not as worried about their feelings as getting the viewer the actual truth of what’s going on,” Schwarz told ESPN.

Along with SportsCenter, Schwarz's reporting appeared on Outside the Lines, College GameDay, NFL Countdown, NBA Countdown and Baseball Tonight, among other shows on the network.

He won a pair of sports Emmys in 1994 and ‘96, as well as a 2011 Edwin R. Murrow Award. 

The ‘81 Cornell graduate began his broadcasting career in Ithaca, N.Y., making stops at KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City, and WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, before beginning his long run at ESPN.

