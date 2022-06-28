Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving, Julian Edelman, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell on Today's SI Feed
Amazon to Add Aqib Talib to ‘Thursday Night Football’ Coverage, per Report

Former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is reportedly set to join Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football this upcoming season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

Talib will reportedly be involved in pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, per Rapoport, joining Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson will serve as the main wraparound studio host for Prime Video’s TNF broadcast.

Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post first reported Talib’s potential involvement with Amazon, but suggested that the 36-year-old would not be a desk analyst. Glasspiegel also reported that former Rams All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth would be joining alongside Talib, though there has been no further indication of Whitworth’s involvement with the streaming service.

Talib garnered acclaim from his peers and fans as a color commentator at Fox Sports during the 2021 season. It remains unclear if he will continue on with the network in ’22.

A five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion, Talib played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos and Rams. He announced his retirement from football in Sept. ’20.

Talib is the latest notable figure to join Amazon’s revamped TNF coverage. Longtime NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels will serve in the same role for Prime Video and will be joined in the booth by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Prime Video’s first Thursday Night Football broadcast will take place on September 15.

