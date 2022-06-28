Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson has officially joined the overhauled broadcasting crew for Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Thompson, best known for her role as the host of Fox NFL Kickoff on Sundays, will be the main wraparound studio host for Prime Video’s TNF broadcast. She’ll lead pregame, halftime and post-game coverage alongside a group of analysts consisting of Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football crew on the road each week this season,” Thompson said in a statement Tuesday. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to expand my NFL responsibilities and I can’t wait to work with Ryan, Richard—whom I affectionately call ‘Sherm’ (12th Man respect)—and my old friend Tony Gonzalez.”

Andrew Marchand of The New York Post first reported that Thompson would be joining Amazon’s star-studded cast of broadcasters earlier this month. She will continue in her role at Fox Sports.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Thompson is the latest notable sports media figure to add the revamped TNF to her list of responsibilities. Longtime NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels will serve in the same role for Prime Video and will be joined in the booth by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Prime Video’s first Thursday Night Football broadcast will take place on September 15.

More NFL Coverage: