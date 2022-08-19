Fox Makes Official Announcement About Urban Meyer

After a year in the NFL, Urban Meyer is back on TV.

Fox Sports announced they are adding Meyer to their Big Noon Kickoff team for the upcoming season. Meyer will replace former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is now a coach in the XFL, and join Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart on the desk for the network before kickoff on Saturdays.

After retiring as the Ohio State head coach after 2018, Meyer worked for Fox the next two seasons but became the Jaguars head coach last year.

Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville was a mess, as he was fired midseason when the team started the season 2–11. Before last year, Meyer spent his entire career, both coaching and broadcasting, in college football.

Meyer’s return to Fox was rumored as a possibility in April, when Meyer said he wanted to make a return to television.

“I love Fox, I love their team, I love their guys,” he said at the time. “There’s nothing that’s been finalized yet, but yeah I plan on going back and doing it. I enjoy celebrating those who play it [football], celebrate those who coach it, it’s a great game.”

