Charles Barkley Says He's a 'Little Concerned' for Bill Belichick Amidst Interview Drama
Bill Belichick's interview with CBS last weekend has been at the center of the news cycle this week. The UNC coach's awkward answer about leaving Robert Kraft out of his new book and the behavior of his girlfriend Jordon Hudson have been talking points throughout the football world, to the extent Belichick released a statement bashing CBS for the clips aired for the interview on Monday which led to a statement from the network pushing back on several of the famous coach's claims.
Such a media circus with Belichick smack-dab in the middle is an unfamiliar sight after the longtime New England Patriots head coach spent decades going to borderline comical lengths to avoid the public spotlight. This is a red flag to Charles Barkley, an old friend of Belichick's who spoke on the matter during the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.
"I'm not sure what's going on," Barkley said. "He's been a great friend for me for a long time. We've been friends since he coached for the Browns. I think he's got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be a very slippery slope... I never talk about people's personal relationships. That's another rule I got. But I will admit I'm a little concerned with some of the stuff that's going on, and I might actually reach out to him to make sure everything's good. But I am concerned from what I'm hearing. It's not a good look right now, I'll admit that."
This story doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.