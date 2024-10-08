Dianna Russini Shocked to Learn Robert Saleh News on 'Dan Le Batard Show’ Appearance
Robert Saleh was fired by the New York Jets on Tuesday morning. Owner Woody Johnson informed Saleh of the decision when he arrived at the team facilities two days after the Jets' Week 5 loss in London.
The news was broken just after 10 a.m. ET while The Athletic's Dianna Russini was appearing live on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. In the middle of the appearance producer Chris Cote broke the news that Adam Schefter had broken the news. This was all news to Russini who immediately got lost in her messages and walked away with her camera still on.
"Oh, Dianna is reacting to this," Le Batard narrated. "We've got an insider right now who is looking at this. Her mouth is open. We have a natural in the wild video of Dianna getting the news from her phone. She's too busy talking with us about stupid sh--."
Based on Russini's reaction, this was surprising, which means the Jets had kept this decision quiet until Saleh was informed. Her walking away to do some follow-up seems to suggest there could be more details to come. This is why some reporters refuse to put down their phones.