ESPN's Tony Reali Names Notable 'Dream' Job—and It Could Open Up This Year
ESPN's Around the Horn is approaching its end, with the final episode of the program set to air in May of this year.
After 23 years on the air, the beloved debate show will get its curtain call, which leaves host Tony Reali with a somewhat uncertain future at the sports network.
During a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated, Reali discussed his time on the show and what's to come next, including what his dream job in sports media would be.
"If you tell me there’s any way, ANY WAY in the world, I mean, who in sports media doesn’t love the Red Zone channel?" Reali said to SI's Jimmy Traina. "You tell me in any way, any sports, stick Red Zone as a name on any type of sport or programming and I’m like, 'Wow, that’s the type of hosting that serves my sports muscles.'"
When asked about the rumors of Red Zone host Scott Hansen leaving the NFL Network for NBC and whether he'd be willing to take over that role if made available, Reali didn't hesitate.
"Oh my goodness. Come on. Do you watch the Red Zone? It’s the best," he said. "That is a jewel of television. That’s one of the best jobs in TV. Absolutely."
Reali served as the host of Around the Horn since 2004 and has hosted more than 3,500 episodes of the show. That type of longevity is rare to find in television and is a testament to his enthusiasm and the hard work he puts in to making the show great.
It would not be difficult to imagine him bringing that same energy to work each Sunday if he were to end up as the host of Red Zone.