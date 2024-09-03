Matt Patricia Almost Unrecognizable in New Role
Much has been made about Bill Belichick's multitude of new media jobs during the offseason. Belichick didn't get hired by any football teams after parting ways with the New England Patriots so he'll be spending the season talking about football.
The former Patriots coach has replaced Tom Brady on the Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM. He's also going to be doing weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and ESPN's ManningCast. He's also joined The CW's Inside the NFL. And on top of that he's hosting his own show on Underdog Fantasy called COACH.
Underdog posted the first clip from COACH on Monday and it came with another shocking sports media reveal—Matt Patricia appears to be his co-host.
When last we saw Patricia, he was running the defensive unit for the Philadelphia Eagles as they completed a collapse following a 10-1 start. Patricia also had an unsuccessful stint as the head coach of the Detroit Lions, but what he's best known for assisting Belichick with a pencil behind his ear.
The pencil and hat are both gone on COACH, but a slimmed-down Patricia remains by Belichick's side. He joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2004 and remained there until the Lions hired him in 2018. If Belichick ends up taking another NFL job, it stands to reason Patricia will follow.
Belichick may be new to media, but he already knows you can't put a price on a good podcast co-host. If we're lucky, Patricia will continue to pop up in the background of all Belichick's jobs this year.