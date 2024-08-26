Bill Belichick Questions Falcons' Handling of Matthew Judon Deal After Patriots Trade
Bill Belichick isn't quite sure what the Atlanta Falcons are doing with Matthew Judon.
The Falcons landed Judon from the New England Patriots in one of the offseason's biggest trades. Atlanta sent a 2025 third-round pick to New England in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher. But Judon is entering the final year of his deal and the Falcons have yet to work out a contract extension.
On Monday, Belichick was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and admitted he wasn't quite sure what Atlanta was thinking. He said, "I'm kind of surprised that Atlanta hasn't extended Matthew Judon's contract. I think that he's pretty undervalued for what his contract is, based on the way it was set up there."
Belichick did note the Falcons will receive a compensatory pick if Judon winds up leaving in free agency, so the deal wouldn't be a total loss if they can't re-sign him. For his part, Judon seems to have a positive attitude about the situation.
Judon racked up 12.5 sacks during his first season in New England in 2021, then followed that up by getting 15.5 in 2022. But his 2023 season was derailed by a torn bicep that landed him on injured reserve after only four games and four sacks recorded.
The 32-year-old has been dominant when healthy over the past five seasons. While he is aging, it is still surprising the Falcons didn't quickly ink him to an extension when they acquired him.