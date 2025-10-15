Is the Annual Notre Dame-USC Football Game That Big of a Deal Anymore?
1. A few weeks back, Puck’s John Ourand reported that Netflix wanted to acquire rights to the annual Notre Dame-USC game.
It would be hard to figure out how this would work since Notre Dame has a deal with NBC for its home games and the Big Ten, which now includes USC, has deals with Fox, NBC and CBS for its games.
Ourand’s news item sort of came and went and that was it. However, a new report from the Los Angeles Times states that “conversations with Netflix and USC over future scheduling rights are actually still ongoing.”
Why?
If Netflix were to ever make any kind of deal for the game, there would 100% be a lawsuit coming from somewhere (or even multiple places). Is Notre Dame-USC worth it? Is USC football still a big deal nationally? Is USC a college football powerhouse? From what I see, no. The data bears that out, too.
In this list of the 25 most-watched college football games this season, USC is MIA. Nowhere to be found. A non-factor.
In fact, the USC-Notre Dame game last season wasn’t even one of the 10 most-watched games of 2024.
It just seems so odd that Notre Dame-USC would be so important to Netflix. Their matchup is just not that big of a deal in the broad landscape of college football.
2. When it comes to viewership, markets matter. As much as people complain about sports networks shoving teams from New York and Los Angeles and Boston and Dallas down everyone’s throats, just look at what happened this past Sunday.
Game 1 of the ALCS between the Mariners and Blue Jays on Sunday night drew 5.3 million viewers for Fox.
Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Mets last season, which also aired on a Sunday night, drew 8.2 million viewers for Fox.
In addition, the Seattle-Toronto game was close throughout with the Mariners pulling off a 3-1 win. Game 1 of the Dodgers-Mets series was basically over after four innings when L.A. led 6-0 before winning, 9-0.
It also didn’t help Fox that Seattle-Toronto was up against the Lions-Chiefs Sunday Night Football game. Kansas City’s 30-17 win pulled in 27.3 million viewers for NBC.
Game 1 of the NLCS last season was up against a Bengals-Giants game that only landed 15.4 million viewers, making it one of the lowest-rated Sunday night games of all time.
3. A brand-new SI Media With Jimmy Traina usually comes out every Thursday, but we dropped this week’s episode a day early.
This week’s show features a conversation with SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.
The radio Hall of Famer shares his opinions on Major League Baseball’s new television deals, MLB’s decision to carve up their games to as many broadcast services as possible and who he would want as NBC’s lead MLB voice next season. Russo also weighs in on the implementation of the Automated Ball-Strike challenge system for 2026.
Other topics discussed with Russo include Molly Qerim’s departure from First Take, why he isn't as excited for the Bruce Springsteen biopic as he was for the Bob Dylan bio pic, interviewing Scottie Scheffler’s father at the Ryder Cup and much more.
Following Russo, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, I provide an important update on ESPN’s new app, we discuss our dream interviews and reminisce about an old-school 1980s WWF angle.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
4. Speaking of podcasts, Netflix announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Spotify and all of The Ringer’s podcasts would begin airing on the streaming service in 2026. I’m not smart enough to fully articulate why this is so huge, but it just feels like a game-changer to me.
Netflix has more than 301 million subscribers. The Ringer now having all of its shows exposed to that many people is a massive win for Bill Simmons and his company.
5. The NFL really needs to clean this up.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that he was told the decision to review/wipe out Jared Goff’s touchdown reception on Sunday night against the Chiefs came from New York.
On Sunday night, referee Craig Wrolstad said New York was not involved. So that means someone is fibbing or misremembering.
6. NFL Films always does such an outstanding job with its mic’d up videos. This week, thanks to Daniel Jones, we learned that the Colts must not keep tissues on the sidelines.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today should be a national holiday because it was 25 years ago on this date that Curb Your Enthusiasm was born with the pants tent episode on HBO.
