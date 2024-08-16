SI

Robert Griffin III Posts Hopeful Message on Next Opportunity

Griffin was reportedly let go by ESPN on Thursday.

Former ESPN college football and NFL analyst Robert Griffin III
Thursday, news came out that Robert Griffin III had been let go by ESPN, where he worked as an NFL and college football analyst, in cost-saving measures taken by the company. Samantha Ponder was also reportedly fired.

After, Griffin brought levity to the situation by posting a funny movie clip to social media. Then, he shared a clip of one of his iconic moments while working for ESPN with a classy message on the news and his thoughts on the journey now behind him.

Friday morning, he seems to be turning his attention toward whatever may be next:

Unclear if Griffin has anything in particular lined up—one would think no, given that he just learned he would need to find something new yesterday—but his services should be of value for some network or media company out there.

Griffin, technically speaking, is a free agent quarterback as well, having yet to officially announce a retirement from professional football. After some vacancies last year, he appeared to throw his hat in the ring for a potential comeback, though it was never clear how serious he was. Quarterback roles seem to be popping up all the time, with the Vikings reportedly on the lookout for a veteran option after J.J. McCarthy's likely season-long absence. The further we get, the harder it is to see Griffin making an athletic career comeback, though.

Griffin last appeared for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 after stops with the Cleveland Browns and Washington. The tail-end of his playing career saw him take on a backup role under center.

