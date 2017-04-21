Though he had debuted with the ill-fated White Sox in 1919, the 26-year-old Robertson was making just his fifth big league appearance on April 30, 1922 when he took the mound against the Tigers. Though Detroit would finish first in the AL in on-base percentage that year and second in scoring, they could do nothing aganst the undistinguished Robertson. Future Hall of Famers Ty Cobb and Harry Heilmann would both later claim that Robertson was doctoring the ball, an allegation never proved.

Robertson's gem would be the majors’ last until Don Larsen pitched one in the World Series, and the last in the regular season until Phillies righty Jim Bunning, a future Hall of Famer, spun one against the Mets in 1964. Robinson went 14-15 with 21 compete games and a respectable 3.64 ERA (111 ERA+) in 272 innings in 1922, and he had a similarly solid follow-up in '23 (13-18, 3.81), but thereafter he battled arm problems and was lit for a 5.22 ERA while going 22-46 in five more seasons with second division-dwelling White Sox, Browns and Braves squads.