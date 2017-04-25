MLB

Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox

The past: After more than 1,500 major league plate appearances in his first five seasons, Garcia entered this season with an adjusted OPS of just 92 (100 would be league average). At 6'4" and 240 pounds, he was a thickly-built corner outfielder with no above-average skill—not hitting for average or for power, not getting on base, not running the bases and not putting the ball in play.

What’s new: Garcia reduced his candy intake and showed up at spring training in better shape.

The April breakout: Garcia, who turns 26 in June, leads the AL with a .380 batting average start with a .577 slugging percentage, well above his career norms (.258 and .385).

Sustainability Factor: Low. Garcia still hits a ton of groundballs (50% through Monday, only slightly down from 55% last year), and his hard-hit ball percentage is the same as last year (34.8). His better-looking numbers are attributable mostly to a crazy increase on his batting average on balls in play, from .309 to .457. The sample size is still too small to know whether Garcia can hit close to this well.

