Get to know Cody Bellinger: Dodgers call up top prospect

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to call up top prospect Cody Bellinger.

The decision to bring up Bellinger is an easy one as he's faring very well in the minors with a .338/.419/.631 line and five home runs to go along with his 15 RBI in 65 at-bats at Triple-A.

The Dodgers are looking for a temporary replacement for Joc Pederson, who is on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Get to know the top Dodgers' prospect below:

Cody Bellinger

Age: 21 years old

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Position: Bellinger has versatility to play at first base or any of the corner outfield spots in the minor leagues. He could split time with Adrian Gonzalez at first base.

How the Dodgers got him: Los Angeles drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft. Bellinger committed to attending Oregon before signing his Major League contract. He made his professional debut soon after with the Arizona League Dodgers and hit .210 in 195 plate appearances. He flew through the Dodgers' minor league system and started 2016 with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in the Texas League. His .263 with 23 homers and 65 RBI led to a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City at the end of the season. He started 2017 with the Oklahoma City Dodgers before getting the call up to the majors on April 25.

Family: He is the son of Clay Bellinger, who played for the New York Yankees and Anaheim Angels from 1999 to 2002. He won a World Series with Los Angeles and also participated in the 2004 Olympics in Athens for Greece.Clay coached Cody on the Chandler, Arizona Little League All-Stars team that participated in the 2007 Little League World Series.

Scouting Report: Baseball America ranked Bellinger as the No. 7 overall prospect for 2017. He was the top ranked first baseman.

In July 2015, MLB.com's Bernie Pleskoff noted Bellinger's strengths and said: "Bellinger has the type of quick bat that produces a crucial base hit at the right time in the game. He will be a force with runners on base, because he knows the strike zone well and has the patience to wait for a pitch he can drive. Bellinger will get his share of RBIs by hitting the ball from gap to gap."