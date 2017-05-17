Former Yankees third baseman, Alex Rodriguez, will make his debut as an in-game analyst on Thursday's Yankees-Royals game airing on FS1.

Rodriguez, who has gotten much positive press for the job he has done as a studio analyst for Fox Sports, will do color commentary while Kevin Burkhardt handles play-by-play duties.

The duo, along with Frank Thomas and Pete Rose are coming off a win at the Sports Emmys last week, when MLB on FOX: The Postseason, took home the award for Outstanding Studio Show -- Limited Run.

Congrats to my #Fox family - we have a special group in front of and behind the camera. Hopefully, it shows on the air. Thank you for letting me be a part of this incredible team. #Units #EmmyWinner #Family A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on May 9, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

After getting released by New York last season, A-Rod was an instructor for the team during spring training a few months ago. He has also kept himself busy off the field, focusing on broadcasting, his family, A-Rod Corp, getting a job on Shark Tank and a busy social life.

We're ready for the #MetGala2017 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on May 1, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season and postseason (after MLB sought a 211-game suspension) for violating the league's drug policy and interfering with the league's investigation into the Biogenesis clinic, but clearly the past is the past.