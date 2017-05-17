MLB

Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend to call Yankees-Royals game Thursday

0:37 | MLB
Alex Rodriguez joins Fox Sports as full-time MLB analyst
Jimmy Traina
Wednesday May 17th, 2017

Former Yankees third baseman, Alex Rodriguez, will make his debut as an in-game analyst on Thursday's Yankees-Royals game airing on FS1.

Rodriguez, who has gotten much positive press for the job he has done as a studio analyst for Fox Sports, will do color commentary while Kevin Burkhardt handles play-by-play duties.

The duo, along with Frank Thomas and Pete Rose are coming off a win at the Sports Emmys last week, when MLB on FOX: The Postseason, took home the award for  Outstanding Studio Show -- Limited Run.

After getting released by New York last season, A-Rod was an instructor for the team during spring training a few months ago. He has also kept himself busy off the field, focusing on broadcasting, his family, A-Rod Corp, getting a job on Shark Tank and a busy social life.

We're ready for the #MetGala2017

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season and postseason (after MLB sought a 211-game suspension) for violating the league's drug policy and interfering with the league's investigation into the Biogenesis clinic, but clearly the past is the past.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters