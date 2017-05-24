MLB

The Astros have unveiled an excellent "Game of Thrones" bobblehead

Jon Tayler
29 minutes ago

Wednesday morning brought the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming season of "Game of Thrones," HBO's smash series about graphic medieval murder and softcore nudity. As such, the Houston Astros decided that today would be the perfect day to unveil their own GOT tie-in: a Chris Devenski-riding-a-dragon bobblehead that both plays off his nickname and lets them ride that sweet, sweet social media wave. 

Devenski, a 26-year-old reliever, has been a force out of the bullpen for the first-place Astros this season, striking out 46 in 27 innings as an Andrew Miller-esque hybrid of a swingman and a setup man, though his "Dragon" nickname predates his current scorching MLB run; he got it back in the minor leagues a couple of years ago. Still, it's a solid combo to turn into a bobblehead, particularly given that Devenski could be the Reliever That Was Promised when it comes to revolutionizing bullpens.

As the tweet notes, you can get your Devenski/GOT bobblehead on June 28. "Game of Thrones," meanwhile, returns for its seventh season on July 16.

