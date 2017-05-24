MLB

MLB rumors: Latest news, buzz, trades and more

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
icon
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Through the first two momths of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Phillies could make a play for Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper should he reach free agency (FanRag Sports)

• Another Miami Marlins fire sale could soon become a reality. (Miami Herald)

• Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski says manager John Farrell is not on the hot seat. (NESN)

• Padres expected to start pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet on Thursday.

Injuries

• Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Daniel Nava on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Move is retroactive to May 21.

• Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre could start getting at-bats at extended spring training. Beltre has not play this season because of a calf injury.

• Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson left Tuesday's game with a neck strain.

• Marlins pitcher Wei-Yin Chen had platelet-rich plasma injection on Tuesday. Chen is on the DL with left arm fatigue.

• White Sox pitcher Dylan Covey left Tuesday's game with left oblique soreness. Comey is expected to be re-evaluated this week.

