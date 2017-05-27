Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon is set to make his return after having testicular cancer surgery, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.

The team confirmed Taillon will make a rehab start for the Double A Altoona Curve on Sunday, nearly one month after his last MLB appearance, which was May 3.

Taillon threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and could presumably make his way back to the majors sooner than later if there are no setbacks.

"Every little step of good news is a relief in its own way," Taillon told reporters this week. "Being out here, being around the guys, that's the biggest relief. That's my comfort zone.”