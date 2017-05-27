Pirates’ Jameson Taillon set for rehab start, first since testicular cancer surgery
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon is set to make his return after having testicular cancer surgery, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.
The team confirmed Taillon will make a rehab start for the Double A Altoona Curve on Sunday, nearly one month after his last MLB appearance, which was May 3.
Taillon threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and could presumably make his way back to the majors sooner than later if there are no setbacks.
"Every little step of good news is a relief in its own way," Taillon told reporters this week. "Being out here, being around the guys, that's the biggest relief. That's my comfort zone.”