Mike Trout set for MRI on left thumb sprain

Scooby Axson
32 minutes ago

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout sprained his left thumb stealing a base during Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins and is set to have an MRI on the injury.

Trout was injured when he slid headfirst into second base in the the fifth inning of Miami's 9-5 victory.

Trout, who was 0 for 2 when he left the game, had X-rays taken after the game, which were negative.

"It's definitely sore for sure," Trout said. "Hopefully it's just sore, just a bad jam. I don't have any other information. I'm obviously bummed out. But if I wake up tomorrow and it feels a little better, then we'll see how it goes."

The Angels went 4–6 on their 10–game road trip and return home 10 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West.

Trout, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, is first in the AL in slugging, OPS, walks, and tied for the league lead in home runs with 16. His 36 RBI's are fourth in the league.

