Benches cleared during Monday's Giants–Nationals game after Hunter Strickland nailed Bryce Harper with a pitch.

The brawl occurred in the top of the eighth inning with the Nationals leading 2–0 at AT&T Park. Strickland hit Harper in the leg, and Harper proceeded to charge the mound. After throwing his helmet in Strickland's direction and pointing at him, it was on.

The players exchanged punches as both benches raced to the mound, turning the incident into an all-out brawl.

If you're like me and you want to see Bryce and Hunter trade jabs in slow motion, well, here you go.

Bryce Harper goes after Hunter Strickland after an HBP and then Mike Morse and Jeff Samardzija are collateral damage. pic.twitter.com/jton90huP5 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 29, 2017

The Nationals went on to score a third run in the eighth inning, extending their lead to 3–0.

Harper homered off Strickland twice during the 2014 National League Divisional Series, which the Giants would end up winning. After Harper hit one of those home runs, he stared him down as he ran the bases and yelled at him from the dugout.

The Bryce Harper vs. Hunter Strickland History pic.twitter.com/2gG9rsFKsM — EO (@LearnTrainWin) May 29, 2017

Harper is hitting .331 this season with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs.