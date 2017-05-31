Bryce Harper vs. Hunter Strickland: Who's more in the wrong?

Bryce Harper will be suspended three games instead of the original four after brawling with Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports.

MLB had given Harper four games and Strickland six, in addition to undisclosed fines, after their on-field altercation stemming from Strickland hitting Harper with a pitch on Monday. Harper charged the mound and threw his helmet at Strickland, inciting a benches–clearing brawl and leading to ejections from both players.

Harper played in Tuesday’s game and is appealing his suspension, as is Strickland.

The bad blood between Harper and Strickland goes back nearly three years, when Harper homered twice of Strickland in 2014 National League Division Series. The Giants won that series on their way to a World Series title.

After Wednesday’s game, the Giants and Nationals won’t play each other again until Aug. 11.