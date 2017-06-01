These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Large baseball playing 25-year-old Aaron Judge hit one real, real far during batting practice on Thursday.

This tape-measure shot clocked in at...510 feet, according to ESPN, which, wow, yeah.

The Yankees are in Toronto (they won 12–2 on Thursday), but this baseball may not be. Yes, that's hyperbole.

Judge is hitting .326 with 17 home runs this season, his first full campaign in the majors. Not too shabby, big fella.