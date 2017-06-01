MLB

Watch: Aaron Judge hits 510-foot batting practice homer

Jeremy Woo
37 minutes ago

Large baseball playing 25-year-old Aaron Judge hit one real, real far during batting practice on Thursday.

This tape-measure shot clocked in at...510 feet, according to ESPN, which, wow, yeah.

The Yankees are in Toronto (they won 12–2 on Thursday), but this baseball may not be. Yes, that's hyperbole.

Judge is hitting .326 with 17 home runs this season, his first full campaign in the majors. Not too shabby, big fella.

