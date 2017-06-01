Including Thursday's matinee loss to the Brewers at Citi Field, the Mets have gone 7-13 since climbing back to .500 on May 9. With ace Noah Syndergaard out until at least the All-Star break due to his lat strain, the rest of the rotation on shaky ground and the bullpen a mess, the chances of New York turning things around yet again and remaining pointed in the right direction aren't very good.

If the Mets do sell, pending free agents like outfielder Jay Bruce, first baseman Lucas Duda, reliever Addison Reed and second baseman Neil Walker are likely to be among the best available options at their positions, with outfielder Curtis Granderson and infielder Jose Reyes also potentially available. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, who's signed through 2018, could also be moved to make way for top prospect Amed Rosario, though his versatility could allow for a shift to second base if Walker exits.