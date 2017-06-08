For the second time in two days, Major League Baseball says it is investigating a player that has been accused of domestic violence.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is the focus of the latest probe, after a friend of Russell's wife posted on social media that Russell was "cheating on your wife, mentally & physically abusing her."

Russell's wife, Melisa, had her own Instagram post that since been deleted. The post made no mention of abuse.

Russell nor the Chicago Cubs have commented on the allegations.

The league instituted a Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy in August 2015 and any potential punishments handed out by MLB are done on a case-by-case basis.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, MLB officials are expected to interview Russell's wife and the friend that posted the claims on social media.

On Wednesday, MLB said they are looking into the matter of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris, who ex-fiancee Kristen Eck said she was "physically and mentally abused" by Norris during the course of the relationship, making the claims in an Instagram post.

Norris denied the allegations, saying in a statement that he has "never been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life."

Russell, 23, is in third season with the Cubs and is batting .209 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 54 games in 2017.