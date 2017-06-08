MLB

MLB to investigate abuse allegation against Cubs' Addison Russell

icon
Scooby Axson
39 minutes ago

For the second time in two days, Major League Baseball says it is investigating a player that has been accused of domestic violence.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is the focus of the latest probe, after a friend of Russell's wife posted on social media that Russell was "cheating on your wife, mentally & physically abusing her."

Russell's wife, Melisa, had her own Instagram post that since been deleted. The post made no mention of abuse. 

Russell nor the Chicago Cubs have commented on the allegations.

The league instituted a Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy in August 2015 and any potential punishments handed out by MLB are done on a case-by-case basis.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, MLB officials are expected to interview Russell's wife and the friend that posted the claims on social media.

On Wednesday, MLB said they are looking into the matter of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris, who ex-fiancee Kristen Eck said she was "physically and mentally abused" by Norris during the course of the relationship, making the claims in an Instagram post.

Norris denied the allegations, saying in a statement that he has "never been physically or emotionally abusive towards her, or anyone else in my life."

Russell, 23, is in third season with the Cubs and is batting .209 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 54 games in 2017.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters