Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

- The St. Louis Cardinals have released infielder Jhonny Peralta, who is hitting just .204 in 58 plate appearances on the season.

- Orioles right-handed pitcher Edwin Jackson cleared waivers and has elected to become a free agent. (Rich Kubatko, MASNsports.com)

Injuries

- The New York Yankees announced closer Aroldis Chapman will pitch for Class A Tampa tonight then Double A Trenton on Friday before rejoining the team in Oakland.

- The New York Mets have places shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

- The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated Joc Pederson on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Adrian Gonzalez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back discomfort.