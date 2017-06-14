MLB

The Nationals drafted Dusty Baker's son, Darren, because you are old now

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

Remember Darren Baker? The precocious tot was nearly the center of a terrible collision in Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, when the then-three-year-old son of Giants manager Dusty Baker got too close to home plate as San Francisco was in the midst of scoring a pair of runs off the Angels. Only the timely intervention of J.T. Snow, who scored the first run, kept Darren from getting potentially run over by David Bell.

Well, 15 years later, Darren is all grown up and a prep star at Jesuit High School in Carmichael, Calif., where he hit .396 with a .476 on-base percentage and 12 steals as a shortstop in his senior year (and also appeared in nine games on the mound, albeit with an ugly 31/46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 1/3 innings). Those numbers were enough to get him drafted in the 27th round with the 823rd pick by, unsurprisingly, the Nationals, who Dusty currently manages.

The youngest Baker has a commitment to Cal, so he may not end up with the Nationals. But this pick still lands squarely on our list of players who will make you feel unfathomably old.

