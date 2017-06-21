MLB

Watch: Officer Crystal Griner, injured in the Congressional shooting, throws out first pitch

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Capitol Police special agent Crystal Griner threw out the first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game just days after being injured in a shooting at the GOP's baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Griner has been recovering from a gunshot wound that struck her in the ankle. She was in a wheelchair before the game on Wednesday night.

Lawmakers were at practice when a gunman opened fired on Republican lawmakers, congressional staffers and lobbyists.

The attack left three people, including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, injured. Griner has been applauded for her heroic response to the gunman.

Watch the first pitch below:

Griner was visited by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump before she was released from the hospital.

