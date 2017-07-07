The Reds signed top draft pick Hunter Greene to a $7.2 million bonus, the largest ever for a draftee.

The multitalented Greene signed just before the deadline, receiving an above-slot payout as the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft. He is the first player in the top two selections to be paid above slot, according to Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Had Greene not signed, he could have gone to UCLA, where he committed, or a junior college. He’s seen as an elite prospect both as a shortstop and as a righthanded pitcher.

Lee Jenkins recently profiled Greene at length for Sports Illustrated.