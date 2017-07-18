With a 14-2 record and a 2.18 ERA, the 29-year-old southpaw certainly looks to be a candidate to win his fourth NL Cy Young, but by his own incredible standards, his ERA and 189 ERA+ would be his worst since 2012, and his 3.01 FIP his worst since 2010. He's struggled to keep the ball in the park, allowing a career-high 18 homers (1.2 per nine), and across the board, his numbers take a back seat to reigning NL Cy Young winner and All-Star starter Max Scherzer of the Nationals. Expect Kershaw to stamp out his gopher problem and overtake Scherzer for the league's ERA and WAR leads, while the Dodgers (64-29) will surpass both their Los Angeles win standard (102, last done in 1974) and their overall franchise record (105 wins in 1953), earning them home field advantage throughout the postseason as they vie for their first World Series championship since 1988.

