MLB

Clayton Kershaw will lead the Dodgers to a franchise record for wins

With a 14-2 record and a 2.18 ERA, the 29-year-old southpaw certainly looks to be a candidate to win his fourth NL Cy Young, but by his own incredible standards, his ERA and 189 ERA+ would be his worst since 2012, and his 3.01 FIP his worst since 2010. He's struggled to keep the ball in the park, allowing a career-high 18 homers (1.2 per nine), and across the board, his numbers take a back seat to reigning NL Cy Young winner and All-Star starter Max Scherzer of the Nationals. Expect Kershaw to stamp out his gopher problem and overtake Scherzer for the league's ERA and WAR leads, while the Dodgers (64-29) will surpass both their Los Angeles win standard (102, last done in 1974) and their overall franchise record (105 wins in 1953), earning them home field advantage throughout the postseason as they vie for their first World Series championship since 1988.

JAFFE: Assessing trade needs for every division leader, and who makes sense

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters