Tigers trade J.D. Martinez to Diamondbacks for three prospects

The Detroit Tigers have traded rightfielder J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced.

The deal was first reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Martinez is hitting .305 on the season with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs. He missed the first six weeks of the season due to a sprained ligament in his foot. 

Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King are the three prospects included in the deal.

Martinez will be filling in at first base after Yasmany Tomas was placed on the disabled list with a groin injury.

The Diamondbacks sit in second place in the National League West division with a 53–29 record. They are 10.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers but hold one of the National League Wild Card spots. 

