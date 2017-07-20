These are the five best contracts in baseball

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made with less than two weeks before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

The White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs last week and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees on Tuesday.

Rumors and News

• Third baseman Pablo Sandoval has struck a minor league deal to return to the San Francisco Giants.

• The Texas Rangers tells teams they could be willing to part with pitcher Yu Darvish. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports, MLB Network)

• The Red Sox have interest in San Francisco Giants third baseman Eduardo Nunez. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Boston is also scouting Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera and T.J. Rivera, with Jed Lowrie, Yangervis Solarte and Josh Harrison also on the team's radar. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports, MLB Network)

• The Mariners have reached out to the Padres and Giants about available starting pitchers. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson could be dealt away by the New York Mets. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Royals are in the hunt for some starting pitcher help. (Chris Cotillo, SB Nation)

Injuries

• Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Cameron Maybin on the 10-day disabled list with a right MCL sprain.

• Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa underwent successful thumb surgery. Could return in September.

• Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is day-to–day with left quad, hamstring cramp.

• Diamondbacks outfielder J.D Martinez leaves game against the Reds after being hit by pitch. X-rays on hand were negative.