MLB

MLB Rumors: Sandoval signs minor league deal to return to Giants

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made with less than two weeks before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

The White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs last week and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees on Tuesday.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Third baseman Pablo Sandoval has struck a minor league deal to return to the San Francisco Giants.

• The Texas Rangers tells teams they could be willing to part with pitcher Yu Darvish. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports, MLB Network)

• The Red Sox have interest in San Francisco Giants third baseman Eduardo Nunez. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Boston is also scouting Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera and T.J. Rivera, with Jed Lowrie, Yangervis Solarte and Josh Harrison also on the team's radar. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports, MLB Network)

• The Mariners have reached out to the Padres and Giants about available starting pitchers. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson could be dealt away by the New York Mets. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Royals are in the hunt for some starting pitcher help. (Chris Cotillo, SB Nation)

Injuries

• Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Cameron Maybin on the 10-day disabled list with a right MCL sprain.

• Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa underwent successful thumb surgery. Could return in September.

• Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is day-to–day with left quad, hamstring cramp.

• Diamondbacks outfielder J.D Martinez leaves game against the Reds after being hit by pitch. X-rays on hand were negative.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters