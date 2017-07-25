MLB

MLB Trade Rumors: Several Teams Interested in A's Pitcher Sonny Gray

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made with one week before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Yankees and Brewers appear to be the strongest contenders for Athletics starter Sonny Gray. .The Nationals are also prepared to deal for Gray, who Gray is slated to start Tuesday vs. the Blue Jays. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Texas Rangers are leaning towards keeping pitcher Yu Darvish. Darvish had interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers. (T.R. Sullivan, MLB.com)

• The Mets are receiving high interest in pitcher Addison Reed, middle infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and first baseman Lucas Duda. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in Phillies reliever Pat Neshek. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com) giving general man

• Cardinals starter Lance Lynn is “the topic of ongoing discussions with other teams about a trade." (Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Injuries

• Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day disabled list with a low back strain.

• Seattle Mariners transferred pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with inflammation in right shoulder.

• Texas Rangers placed pitcher Tyson Ross on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on right index finger.

• New York Mets placed pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 10-day disabled list with a streaa reaction in right arm. Move is retroactive to July 23.

• Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day disabled list with blister on right third finger. Move is retroactive to July 21.

• Boston Red Sox transferred pitcher Robbie Ross Jr. from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with Left elbow inflammation.

