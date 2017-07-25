MLB

Willson Contreras Surprises 10-Year-Old With Down Syndrome On His Birthday

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras surprised a 10-year-old fan named Daniel Rodriguez on a birthday visit from the Advocate Children's Hospital to Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel has Down syndrome and first became friends with Contreras when they met at the hospital last year.

The hospital and his family shocked him with a trip to the game against the Chicago White Sox. They cut a cake before participating in the pre-game festivities on the field.

Contreras signed a jersey and got to hang out with Daniel.

The birthday got even better as Contreras hit a three-run home run off Carlos Rodon in the bottom of the first inning.

Contreras is hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs on the season.

