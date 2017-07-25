Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras surprised a 10-year-old fan named Daniel Rodriguez on a birthday visit from the Advocate Children's Hospital to Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel has Down syndrome and first became friends with Contreras when they met at the hospital last year.

The hospital and his family shocked him with a trip to the game against the Chicago White Sox. They cut a cake before participating in the pre-game festivities on the field.

Contreras signed a jersey and got to hang out with Daniel.

Daniel and his family are loving hanging out on the field before the @Cubs game! #ThatsCub 🐻 pic.twitter.com/73JdISKTKS — Advocate Children's (@AdvocateKids) July 25, 2017

Daniel Rodriguez had the coolest birthday EVER today!



Daniel, who has Down syndrome, got to meet his favorite @Cubs player - @WContreras40! pic.twitter.com/v037JbgPCw — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) July 25, 2017

The birthday got even better as Contreras hit a three-run home run off Carlos Rodon in the bottom of the first inning.

Contreras is hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs on the season.