Willson Contreras Surprises 10-Year-Old With Down Syndrome On His Birthday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras surprised a 10-year-old fan named Daniel Rodriguez on a birthday visit from the Advocate Children's Hospital to Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Daniel has Down syndrome and first became friends with Contreras when they met at the hospital last year.
The hospital and his family shocked him with a trip to the game against the Chicago White Sox. They cut a cake before participating in the pre-game festivities on the field.
Contreras signed a jersey and got to hang out with Daniel.
The surprise was a success! Happy 10th Birthday, Daniel! @Cubs #ThatsCub #KidsCubsCactus pic.twitter.com/YZxVVH8wSG— Advocate Children's (@AdvocateKids) July 25, 2017
When your friends from @AdvocateKids' #KidsCubsCactus trip surprise you for your 10th birthday, including @WContreras40. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/7msLZ4qsNu— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 25, 2017
Daniel and his family are loving hanging out on the field before the @Cubs game! #ThatsCub 🐻 pic.twitter.com/73JdISKTKS— Advocate Children's (@AdvocateKids) July 25, 2017
Daniel Rodriguez had the coolest birthday EVER today!— Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) July 25, 2017
Daniel, who has Down syndrome, got to meet his favorite @Cubs player - @WContreras40! pic.twitter.com/v037JbgPCw
The birthday got even better as Contreras hit a three-run home run off Carlos Rodon in the bottom of the first inning.
Down and in.— MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2017
Deep and out. #Crushed pic.twitter.com/31e1A0wKWY
Contreras is hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs on the season.