Watch: Blue Jays' Steve Pearce Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam

Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce found himself in quite the scenario in a game against the A's on Thursday. In the bottom of the tenth, with the score tied 4-4, he came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs.

Pearce worked a full count before A's pitcher Liam Hendricks left a fastball over the fat part of the plate.

What happened next is baseball magic.

The homer gave the Blue Jays their fourth consecutive win, and second consecutive extra-innings victory. On Wednesday night, the Blue Jays entered the 9th down 2-0 before Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer before Kendrys Morales hit a walk-off homer on the very next at bat.