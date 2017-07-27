The Washington Nationals hit four consecutive home runs for the first time in franchise history and hit five in six at bats on Thursday.

In the third inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Brian Goodwin hit a two-run home run to put the Nats up 4-0.

Brian Goodwin belts a two-run home run to right field to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning!!! #Nats pic.twitter.com/MkFG9Akte8 — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 27, 2017

Wilmer Difo followed that up with a solo shot.

Wilmer Difo follows Brian Goodwin's two-run shot with a home run to right-center field, adding to the Nationals' lead in the 3rd!!! #Nats pic.twitter.com/wW1G0J8L2C — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 27, 2017

Bryce Harper, always a fan of the spotlight, came up next and didn't disappoint—he muscled a pitch in the dirt and managed to hit it over the left-center fence.

Bryce Harper drills his second home run of the game, going back-to-back-to-back with Brian Goodwin and Wilmer Difo in the 3rd inning!!! pic.twitter.com/kSg4VBpOPz — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 27, 2017

That prompted Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson to make a comically futile visit to pitcher Michael Blazek.

After the visit, Ryan Zimmerman went deep again for Washington, this time to left-center.

Ryan Zimmerman launches a solo home run to left-center field for the fourth straight Nationals' home run in the bottom of the 3rd!!! #Nats pic.twitter.com/HfHV52NmHU — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 27, 2017

Daniel Murphy broke the streak (booooooo) by flying out to center before Anthony Rendon got the party started again by hitting one out to left.

Anthony Rendon crushes a solo home run to left-center field, the Nationals' fifth homer of the bottom of the 3rd inning!!! #Nats pic.twitter.com/nLlVaBRwmH — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 27, 2017

Here's a tidbit that puts the Nats' five-homer inning in perspective.

The Giants have hit four home runs since the All-Star Break. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 27, 2017

The outburst came the day after the Brewers' Twitter did a bit of trolling.

"Hey, are the @Nationals giving out baseballs today?" -The fan who caught Santana's early solo shot on the concourse, probably. #MILatWSH pic.twitter.com/0zS2cA4w7L — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 26, 2017

That certainly backfired.

The five homers in one inning tie a major league record, and it's the first time a team has hit four straight home runs since the Diamondbacks did so on Aug. 11, 2010. Their opponent that day? The Milwaukee Brewers.