Watch: Nationals Go Back-to-Back-to-Back-to-Back, Hit Five Homers in One Inning

Daniel Rapaport
36 minutes ago

The Washington Nationals hit four consecutive home runs for the first time in franchise history and hit five in six at bats on Thursday. 

In the third inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Brian Goodwin hit a two-run home run to put the Nats up 4-0.

Wilmer Difo followed that up with a solo shot.

Bryce Harper, always a fan of the spotlight, came up next and didn't disappoint—he muscled a pitch in the dirt and managed to hit it over the left-center fence.

That prompted Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson to make a comically futile visit to pitcher Michael Blazek.

After the visit, Ryan Zimmerman went deep again for Washington, this time to left-center.

Daniel Murphy broke the streak (booooooo) by flying out to center before Anthony Rendon got the party started again by hitting one out to left. 

Here's a tidbit that puts the Nats' five-homer inning in perspective.

The outburst came the day after the Brewers' Twitter did a bit of trolling.

That certainly backfired. 

The five homers in one inning tie a major league record, and it's the first time a team has hit four straight home runs since the Diamondbacks did so on Aug. 11, 2010. Their opponent that day? The Milwaukee Brewers. 

