The decline of A.J. Pollock due to a never-ending string of injuries makes this a relatively easy choice, though Jake Lamb’s second straight excellent year did give some pause. In the end, though, Goldschmidt’s potent offense—he’s third in baseball in on-base percentage (.439) and top 10 in WAR (4.7)—and underrated defense and baserunning make him the game’s best-kept secret. He’s an MVP contender every season he plays.