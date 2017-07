New York doesn’t lack for young stars on the rise. Clint Frazier, Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino all have a case here, and a healthy Gleyber Torres would as well. But Judge is on a level all his own: The AL MVP favorite has turned himself into the most feared middle-of-the-order hitter in baseball, not to mention the face of the franchise. In terms of current production, future value and contract, no one on the Yankees can beat him.