Logan Morrison is the likely MVP of the 2017 Rays, but his age (29) and contract status (he’ll be a free agent after the season) make him hard to build around (as does the fact that this season may be an aberration). It’s down to Chris Archer vs. Kiermaier for this one, and the latter is my choice thanks to his defense. He’s the linchpin of the Rays’ outfield; if his bat ever even comes close to his glove, he’ll be one of the most valuable players in the game.