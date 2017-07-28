The Untouchables: The Untradeable Player From Every Playoff Contender

Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas are the best that Kansas City has to offer, but with all three headed for free agency this off-season, they would be available for the right price. It’s harder to imagine the Royals moving Duffy, though. The 28-year-old lefty had a breakout season last year, posting a 3.51 ERA and 124 ERA+ and striking out 188 in 179 2/3 innings and has been nearly as good this year, though he’s seen his strikeout and innings totals drop (the latter due to an oblique injury that sidelined him for a month). He’s the ace of the Royals’ rotation, and he’ll be around through the 2022 season thanks to a very affordable five-year, $65 million extension signed in ‘16.