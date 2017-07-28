These are the five best contracts in baseball

The biggest current gap-toothed smile in sports today will need a little dental work soon.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge broke a tooth during the celebration at home plate after Brett Gardner's walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Thursday night's 6–5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

It seems Judge's mouth was hit by a batting helmet during the scrum and he was seen holding a hand over his mouth on his way to the dugout.

A Yankees spokesman says Judge isn't expected to miss any time.

"It wasn't my fault," Gardner said. "I threw it on the ground and then I think he had it in his hand. Somebody bumped into him and it hit him in the face. He's too big to get hurt by something like that. I think he'll be all right."

The victory brought the Yankees within a half-game of the first–place Boston Red Sox in the AL East.