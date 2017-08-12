Yankees Place Masahiro Tanaka on 10-Day Disabled List

Yankees To Wear Names on Back Of Jerseys For First Time

The Yankees placed Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list for right shoulder inflammation, the team announced on Saturday.

Tanaka reportedly told manager Joe Girardi that his arm felt tired and the issue is not structural. Bryan Mitchell and Luis Cessa are options to slot in for Tanaka's rotation spot.

"I believe that this time off will get me back stronger and get me back on track," Tanaka said, according to Hoch.

Tanaka is the second Yankees pitcher to go on the disabled list this week, after CC Sabathia was placed on Friday. The Yankees are fortunate to have starting pitching depth, as New York added acquired Jaime Garcia and Sonny Gray before the trade deadline.

After entering the season as the Yankees ace, Tanaka struggled mightily in the first half of the season, posting a 5.47 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. He's been pitching better of late; after the All-Star break, his ERA is 3.13 and his WHIP is 0.98.