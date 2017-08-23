Best Team Ever Standings: How 2017 Dodgers Compare To 1906 Cubs, 2001 Mariners, More
Quickly
- Los Angeles is challenging those other teams for the most wins in baseball history. Here's a look at where the Dodgers stand and what they're up against.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are lapping the major league baseball field this year, with a 14 1/2-game lead in the NL West and a 10-game advantage for the best record in the game. Nonetheless, they are in a much closer race of a different kind: The chase to finish with the best record ever.
At 89-35 through Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Dodgers were on pace to finish with 116 wins, which would tie the 1906 Cubs and the 2001 Mariners for the most in baseball history. If Los Angeles can maintain its .718 winning percentage, which would rank as the highest of the post-1960 expansion era, it would become just the 11th team to finish with a mark of .700 or better.
For the remainder of the season, we'll check in on the Dodgers' quest to make history by seeing how they compare to the other great teams in baseball history. Note that of the 15 other teams below that had at least a .700 winning percentage through 124 games, five of them—the 1904 and '05 Giants, the '44 Cardinals, the '69 Orioles and the '95 Indians—couldn't keep it up.
Here are the standings in the Best Team Ever race, updated through play on Sept. 2, 2017, with each team's first 135 decisions (i.e. no ties):
|
Team
|
Record
|
PCT.
|
GB
|
1906 Cubs
|103-32
|
.763
|
—
|
1902 Pirates
|
101-34
|
.748
|
2
|
1904 Giants
|
99-36
|
.733
|
4
|
1909 Pirates
|
99-36
|
.733
|
4
|
1998 Yankees
|
98-37
|
.726
|
5
|
1907 Cubs
|
97-38
|
.719
|
6
|1954 Indians
|
96-39
|
.711
|
7
|
2001 Mariners
|
96-39
|
.711
|
7
|
1905 Giants
|
96-39
|
.711
|
7
|1939 Yankees
|
96-39
|
.711
|
7
|1944 Cardinals
|
95-40
|
.704
|
8
|
1931 Athletics
|95-40
|
.704
|
8
|
1927 Yankees
|
95-40
|
.604
|
8
|
1995 Indians
|
93-42
|
.689
|
10
|
2017 Dodgers
|
92-43
|
.681
|
11
|
1969 Orioles
|
92-43
|
.681
|
11
These Dodgers are therefore very much in position to move higher. By the way if you're wondering where some other legendary teams are, consider that at our initial check in point of 124 games the 1961 Yankees (82-42, .661), the '75 Reds (83-41, .669), the '84 Tigers (81-43, .653) and the '86 Mets (82-42, .661) were well short of a .700 winning percentage and thus off the pace established by the teams listed above.
Here's a quick rundown of the 10 teams that have finished with a winning percentage of .700 or better, the only ones the Dodgers will really be competing with the rest of this season:
1906 and '07 Chicago Cubs
1906: 116-36, .763; lost World Series
1907: 107-45, .704; won World Series
Starring the famous double play combination of shortstop Joe Tinker, second baseman Johnny Evers and first baseman Frank Chance as well as fellow Hall of Famer Mordecai "Three-Finger" Brown, the staff ace, the 1906 Cubs set a single-season record for winning percentage of .753 that still stands. The last time they lost consecutive games came on July 23 and 24. From that point on they went a bonkers 55-8, an .873 winning percentage. That stretch included winning streaks of 11 and 14 games and a period in which they won 37 of 39 games. They picked a bad time for their next two-game losing streak: Games 5 and 6 of the World Series, when the White Sox, their crosstown rivals, suddenly forgot they were known as the Hitless Wonders and put up eight runs in both games to win the title.
With a virtually identical cast of characters the next year, the Cubs kept pace with their predecessors through 118 decisions; both went 87-31. From there, Chicago went "only" 18-10 (.643), but this time around, it won the championship, sweeping four straight games from the Tigers after a Game 1 tie. (The picture above shows Chance batting during that year's Fall Classic.)
1902 and '09 Pittsburgh Pirates
1902: 103-36, .741; no postseason
1909: 110-42, .724, won World Series
Both the modern World Series and the 154-game schedule were a year away from being invented when the 1902 Pirates—led by Hall of Famers in star hitter Honus Wagner (pictured above), ace Jack Chesbro and manager/outfielder Fred Clarke—trounced the rest of the NL to the tune of a 103-36 record. Amazingly, the Bucs never lost more than two in a row en route to winning their second of three straight pennants by 27 1/2 games. Incidentally, it was owner Barney Dreyfus who conceived the idea of the World Series after this season, an extension of the peace treaty he had brokered with the two-year-old American League.
The Pirates went 91-49 the next year before losing to the Boston Americans (now Red Sox) in the World Series. Pittsburgh's first title came in 1909, when it finished 110-42 before handing Ty Cobb's Tigers their third straight World Series defeat, in seven games.
1954 Cleveland Indians
Record: 111-43, .721; lost World Series
Loaded with future Hall of Famers—starters Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Early Wynn, reliever Hal Newhouser, centerfielder Larry Doby and manager Al Lopez all have plaques in Cooperstown—Cleveland put together two 10-game winning streaks that year to help beat out a 103-win Yankees team. Interestingly, it was New York's highest win total in the 10 seasons from 1949 to '58 yet the only time it didn't win the pennant.
The Big Apple caused these Indians another problem, however, in the form of the crosstown Giants, who swept them out of the World Series in four games highlighted by Willie Mays' famous catch of Vic Wertz's deep fly ball in Game 1.
2001 Seattle Mariners
Record: 116-46, .716; lost ALCS
Having shed superstars Randy Johnson (a mid-1998 trade to Houston), Ken Griffey Jr. (traded to the Reds after the 1999 season) and Alex Rodriguez (lost to free agency after the 2000 campaign) in successive years, the Mariners didn’t figure to be world-beaters in 2001. But thanks to holdover designated hitter Edgar Martinez and Japanese import Ichiro Suzuki, the latter of whom won both the league's MVP and Rookie of the Year awards, they set an American League record for wins.
Seattle reeled off a 15-game winning streak in May and June but still trailed the pace of the 1998 Yankees in the race for an AL wins record entering the final two weeks of play. But by winning 10 of 11, they not only passed New York, they tied the Cubs' all-time mark of 116 wins with one game to go. With a chance at setting a new record in Game 162 on Oct. 7, they hosted the last-place Rangers in Seattle and were tied 3-3 in the ninth inning before Texas pushed across a run with a two-out rally for a 4-3 victory.
That wasn't the last disappointment for the Mariners that month. After beating Cleveland in the Division Series, they dropped a six-game ALCS to the Yankees. Seattle hasn't been back to the postseason since.
1927 New York Yankees
Record: 110-44, .714; won World Series
Arguably the most famous team in baseball history, the "Murderer's Row" Yankees boasted seven Hall of Famers, hit a then major-league-record 158 homers, outscored opponents by 376 runs and won the pennant by 19 games, the most to that point in American League history. They then swept the Pirates in the World Series in four games. Babe Ruth (a then-record 60 homers) and Lou Gehrig (47) would one day be joined in Cooperstown by teammates Tony Lazzerri, Earle Combs, Waite Hoyt, Herb Pennock and manager Miller Huggins.
1998 New York Yankees
Record: 114-48, .704; won World Series
By capping their incredible season with a World Series title—something the 2001 Mariners did not do—this edition of the Bronx Bombers is considered by many to be the gold standard of recent baseball history. Managed by Hall of Famer Joe Torre, New York featured Cooperstown-bound stars in shortstop Derek Jeter and closer Mariano Rivera, both of whom were early in their careers. The memorable cast of characters also included stars like outfielders Paul O'Neill and Bernie Williams, first baseman Tino Martinez and pitchers Andy Pettitte, David Cone and David Wells, the latter of whom threw a perfect game on May 17 of that year against the Twins.
The Yankees were neck-and-neck with the '06 Cubs' pace when they crested at 92-30 on Aug. 18 before stumbling through a 15-18 stretch. New York, though, recovered to win its final seven games of the regular season and then blew through the playoffs, going 11-2 and sweeping the Padres for the franchise's 24th World Series championship and its first of three straight titles.
1931 Philadelphia Athletics
Record: 107-45, .704; lost World Series
In 50 years of owning and managing the team through boom-and-bust cycles, Connie Mack saw the best of times in Philadelphia (five pennants and three championships from 1905 to '14) and the worst (seven straight last-place finishes from 1915 to '21, including the "Pathetics" of 1916 that went 36-117).
After winning championships in 1929 and ’30 thanks to a squad that included Hall of Famers like catcher Mickey Cochrane, first baseman Jimmie Foxx, leftfielder Al Simmons and starter Lefty Grove, the '31 A’s appeared primed to make it three in a row. They won 17 straight games in May, part of a 41-8 stretch, then had a 13-game winning streak in July. Through 124 games, Philadelphia was five games ahead of its 1930 squad for the franchise’s best record to that point. Keeping up that blistering pace proved too much to ask, as the A's went 18-10 (.643) the rest of the way. They then wound up on the short end of a seven-game World Series against the Cardinals. Three years later they were back under .500 and they wouldn't reach the postseason again until 1971.
1939 New York Yankees
Record: 106-45, .702; won World Series
These Bronx Bombers may have been even more fearsome than their '27 forebears. They outscored their opponents by 411 runs, a record that still stands, and they won the pennant by 17 games before routing the Reds in a four-game World Series sweep for their fourth consecutive title. Only the 1949 to '53 Yankees that won five in a row have topped that feat.
Even after losing Lou Gehrig, who was forced into retirement at the end of April due to the onset of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, New York had little trouble running away with the American League pennant as the team won 12 in a row and 23 out of 25 from May 9 through June 4. The lineup was anchored by catcher Bill Dickey, centerfielder Joe DiMaggio and outfielders Charlie Keller and George Selkirk (pictured, left to right above), as well as second baseman Joe Gordon and third baseman Red Rolfe, each of whom either hit .300, drove in 100 runs or did both. Of that sextet, half of them—Dickey, DiMaggio and Gordon—wound up in the Hall of Fame, as did starting pitchers Red Ruffing and Lefty Gomez and manager Joe McCarthy.