The Los Angeles Dodgers are lapping the major league baseball field this year, with a 14 1/2-game lead in the NL West and a 10-game advantage for the best record in the game. Nonetheless, they are in a much closer race of a different kind: The chase to finish with the best record ever.

At 89-35 through Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Dodgers were on pace to finish with 116 wins, which would tie the 1906 Cubs and the 2001 Mariners for the most in baseball history. If Los Angeles can maintain its .718 winning percentage, which would rank as the highest of the post-1960 expansion era, it would become just the 11th team to finish with a mark of .700 or better.

For the remainder of the season, we'll check in on the Dodgers' quest to make history by seeing how they compare to the other great teams in baseball history. Note that of the 15 other teams below that had at least a .700 winning percentage through 124 games, five of them—the 1904 and '05 Giants, the '44 Cardinals, the '69 Orioles and the '95 Indians—couldn't keep it up.

Here are the standings in the Best Team Ever race, updated through play on Sept. 2, 2017, with each team's first 135 decisions (i.e. no ties):

Team Record PCT. GB 1906 Cubs 103-32 .763 — 1902 Pirates 101-34 .748 2 1904 Giants 99-36 .733 4 1909 Pirates 99-36 .733 4 1998 Yankees 98-37 .726 5 1907 Cubs 97-38 .719 6 1954 Indians 96-39 .711 7 2001 Mariners 96-39 .711 7 1905 Giants 96-39 .711 7 1939 Yankees 96-39 .711 7 1944 Cardinals 95-40 .704 8 1931 Athletics 95-40 .704 8 1927 Yankees 95-40 .604 8 1995 Indians 93-42 .689 10 2017 Dodgers 92-43 .681 11 1969 Orioles 92-43 .681 11

These Dodgers are therefore very much in position to move higher. By the way if you're wondering where some other legendary teams are, consider that at our initial check in point of 124 games the 1961 Yankees (82-42, .661), the '75 Reds (83-41, .669), the '84 Tigers (81-43, .653) and the '86 Mets (82-42, .661) were well short of a .700 winning percentage and thus off the pace established by the teams listed above.

Here's a quick rundown of the 10 teams that have finished with a winning percentage of .700 or better, the only ones the Dodgers will really be competing with the rest of this season: