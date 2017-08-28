2017 MLB Playoffs: Full Schedule, Start Date, TV Channel
- When do this year's playoffs start? Glad you asked! Below is the full schedule for this year's postseason.
The Major League Baseball season is coming to a close, which means it's time to start thinking about the playoffs. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers turn their incredible regular-season into an elusive World Series championship? Will the Houston Astros' long-term rebuilding project yield their first pennant since 2005? Will one of the unusual AL wild card candidates stage an unlikely run through the postseason? Below is the full schedule for this year's playoffs, so you can start preparing now for the annual madness.
WILD-CARD ROUND
NOTE: Game features the two non-division winners with the best record in each league.
|
Date
|
SEries
|
TV
|
Tuesday, October 3
|
American League wild-card game
|
ESPN
|
Wednesday, October 4
|
National League wild-card game
|
TBS
AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES
NOTE: ALDS1 matches the AL team with the best record against the wild-card winner. ALDS2 matches the division winners with the second- and third-best records in the league.
|
Date
|
SEries
|
TV
|
Thursday, October 5
|
ALDS1, Game 1
|
Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network
|
Thursday, October 5
|
ALDS2, Game 1
|
Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network
|
Friday, October 6
|
ALDS1, Game 2
|
Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network
|
Friday, October 6
|
ALDS2, Game 2
|
Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network
|
Sunday, October 8
|
ALDS1, Game 3
|
Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network
|
Sunday, October 8
|
ALDS2, Game 3
|
Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network
|
Monday, October 9
|
ALDS1, Game 4 (if necessary)
|
Fox Sports 1
|
Monday, October 9
|
ALDS2, Game 4 (if necessary)
|
Fox Sports 1
|
Wednesday, October 11
|
ALDS1, Game 5 (if necessary)
|
Fox Sports 1
|
Wednesday, October 11
|
ALDS2, Game 5 (if necessary)
|
Fox Sports 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES
NOTE: NLDS1 matches the NL team with the best record against the wild-card winner. NLDS2 matches the division winners with the second- and third-best records in the league.
|
Date
|
SEries
|
TV
|
Friday, October 6
|
NLDS1, Game 1
|
TBS
|
Friday, October 6
|
NLDS2, Game 1
|
TBS
|
Saturday, October 7
|
NLDS1, Game 2
|
TBS
|
Saturday, October 7
|
NLDS2, Game 2
|
TBS
|
Monday, October 9
|
NLDS1, Game 3
|
TBS
|
Monday, October 9
|
NLDS2, Game 3
|
TBS
|
Tuesday, October 10
|
NLDS1, Game 4 (if necessary)
|
TBS
|
Tuesday, October 10
|
NLDS2, Game 4 (if necessary)
|
TBS
|
Thursday, October 12
|
NLDS1, Game 5 (if necessary)
|
TBS
|
Thursday, October 12
|
NLDS2, Game 5 (if necessary)
|
TBS
AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|
date
|
series
|
TV
|
Friday, October 13
|
Game 1
|
FOX or Fox Sports 1
|
Saturday, October 14
|
Game 2
|
FOX or Fox Sports 1
|
Monday, October 16
|
Game 3
|
FOX or Fox Sports 1
|
Tuesday, October 17
|
Game 4
|
FOX or Fox Sports 1
|
Wednesday, October 18
|
Game 5 (if necessary)
|
FOX or Fox Sports 1
|
Friday, October 20
|
Game 6 (if necessary)
|
FOX or Fox Sports 1
|
Saturday, October 21
|
Game 7 (if necessary)
|
FOX or Fox Sports 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|
Date
|
SERIES
|
TV
|
Saturday, October 14
|
Game 1
|
TBS
|
Sunday, October 15
|
Game 2
|
TBS
|
Tuesday, October 17
|
Game 3
|
TBS
|
Wednesday, October 18
|
Game 4
|
TBS
|
Thursday, October 19
|
Game 5 (if necessary)
|
TBS
|
Saturday, October 21
|
Game 6 (if necessary)
|
TBS
|
Sunday, October 22
|
Game 7 (if necessary)
|
TBS
WORLD SERIES
|
date
|
SEries
|
TV
|
Tuesday, October 24
|
Game 1
|
FOX
|
Wednesday, October 25
|
Game 2
|
FOX
|
Friday, October 27
|
Game 3
|
FOX
|
Saturday, October 28
|
Game 4
|
FOX
|
Sunday, October 29
|
Game 5 (if necessary)
|
FOX
|
Tuesday, October 31
|
Game 6 (if necessary)
|
FOX
|
Wednesday, November 1
|
Game 7 (if necessary)
|
FOX