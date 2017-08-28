MLB

How MLB Wild Card Game Has Changed Baseball

  • When do this year's playoffs start? Glad you asked! Below is the full schedule for this year's postseason.
The Major League Baseball season is coming to a close, which means it's time to start thinking about the playoffs. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers turn their incredible regular-season into an elusive World Series championship? Will the Houston Astros' long-term rebuilding project yield their first pennant since 2005? Will one of the unusual AL wild card candidates stage an unlikely run through the postseason? Below is the full schedule for this year's playoffs, so you can start preparing now for the annual madness.

WILD-CARD ROUND

NOTE: Game features the two non-division winners with the best record in each league.

Date

SEries

TV

Tuesday, October 3

American League wild-card game

ESPN

Wednesday, October 4

National League wild-card game

TBS

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

NOTE: ALDS1 matches the AL team with the best record against the wild-card winner. ALDS2 matches the division winners with the second- and third-best records in the league.

Date

SEries

TV

Thursday, October 5

ALDS1, Game 1

Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network

Thursday, October 5

ALDS2, Game 1

Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network

Friday, October 6

ALDS1, Game 2

Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network

Friday, October 6

ALDS2, Game 2

Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network

Sunday, October 8

ALDS1, Game 3

Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network

Sunday, October 8

ALDS2, Game 3

Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network

Monday, October 9

ALDS1, Game 4 (if necessary)

Fox Sports 1

Monday, October 9

ALDS2, Game 4 (if necessary)

Fox Sports 1

Wednesday, October 11

ALDS1, Game 5 (if necessary)

Fox Sports 1

Wednesday, October 11

ALDS2, Game 5 (if necessary)

Fox Sports 1

 

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

NOTE: NLDS1 matches the NL team with the best record against the wild-card winner. NLDS2 matches the division winners with the second- and third-best records in the league.

Date

SEries

TV

Friday, October 6

NLDS1, Game 1

TBS

Friday, October 6

NLDS2, Game 1

TBS

Saturday, October 7

NLDS1, Game 2

TBS

Saturday, October 7

NLDS2, Game 2

TBS

Monday, October 9

NLDS1, Game 3

TBS

Monday, October 9

NLDS2, Game 3

TBS

Tuesday, October 10

NLDS1, Game 4 (if necessary)

TBS

Tuesday, October 10

NLDS2, Game 4 (if necessary)

TBS

Thursday, October 12

NLDS1, Game 5 (if necessary)

TBS

Thursday, October 12

NLDS2, Game 5 (if necessary)

TBS

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

date

series

TV

Friday, October 13

Game 1

FOX or Fox Sports 1

Saturday, October 14

Game 2

FOX or Fox Sports 1

Monday, October 16

Game 3

FOX or Fox Sports 1

Tuesday, October 17

Game 4

FOX or Fox Sports 1

Wednesday, October 18

Game 5 (if necessary)

FOX or Fox Sports 1

Friday, October 20

Game 6 (if necessary)

FOX or Fox Sports 1

Saturday, October 21

Game 7 (if necessary)

FOX or Fox Sports 1

 

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Date

SERIES

TV

Saturday, October 14

Game 1

TBS

Sunday, October 15

Game 2

TBS

Tuesday, October 17

Game 3

TBS

Wednesday, October 18

Game 4

TBS

Thursday, October 19

Game 5 (if necessary)

TBS

Saturday, October 21

Game 6 (if necessary)

TBS

Sunday, October 22

Game 7 (if necessary)

TBS

 

WORLD SERIES

date

SEries

TV

Tuesday, October 24

Game 1

FOX

Wednesday, October 25

Game 2

FOX

Friday, October 27

Game 3

FOX

Saturday, October 28

Game 4

FOX

Sunday, October 29

Game 5 (if necessary)

FOX

Tuesday, October 31

Game 6 (if necessary)

FOX

Wednesday, November 1

Game 7 (if necessary)

FOX
