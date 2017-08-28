The Major League Baseball season is coming to a close, which means it's time to start thinking about the playoffs. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers turn their incredible regular-season into an elusive World Series championship? Will the Houston Astros' long-term rebuilding project yield their first pennant since 2005? Will one of the unusual AL wild card candidates stage an unlikely run through the postseason? Below is the full schedule for this year's playoffs, so you can start preparing now for the annual madness.

WILD-CARD ROUND

NOTE: Game features the two non-division winners with the best record in each league.

Date SEries TV Tuesday, October 3 American League wild-card game ESPN Wednesday, October 4 National League wild-card game TBS

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

NOTE: ALDS1 matches the AL team with the best record against the wild-card winner. ALDS2 matches the division winners with the second- and third-best records in the league.

Date SEries TV Thursday, October 5 ALDS1, Game 1 Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network Thursday, October 5 ALDS2, Game 1 Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network Friday, October 6 ALDS1, Game 2 Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network Friday, October 6 ALDS2, Game 2 Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network Sunday, October 8 ALDS1, Game 3 Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network Sunday, October 8 ALDS2, Game 3 Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network Monday, October 9 ALDS1, Game 4 (if necessary) Fox Sports 1 Monday, October 9 ALDS2, Game 4 (if necessary) Fox Sports 1 Wednesday, October 11 ALDS1, Game 5 (if necessary) Fox Sports 1 Wednesday, October 11 ALDS2, Game 5 (if necessary) Fox Sports 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

NOTE: NLDS1 matches the NL team with the best record against the wild-card winner. NLDS2 matches the division winners with the second- and third-best records in the league.

Date SEries TV Friday, October 6 NLDS1, Game 1 TBS Friday, October 6 NLDS2, Game 1 TBS Saturday, October 7 NLDS1, Game 2 TBS Saturday, October 7 NLDS2, Game 2 TBS Monday, October 9 NLDS1, Game 3 TBS Monday, October 9 NLDS2, Game 3 TBS Tuesday, October 10 NLDS1, Game 4 (if necessary) TBS Tuesday, October 10 NLDS2, Game 4 (if necessary) TBS Thursday, October 12 NLDS1, Game 5 (if necessary) TBS Thursday, October 12 NLDS2, Game 5 (if necessary) TBS

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

date series TV Friday, October 13 Game 1 FOX or Fox Sports 1 Saturday, October 14 Game 2 FOX or Fox Sports 1 Monday, October 16 Game 3 FOX or Fox Sports 1 Tuesday, October 17 Game 4 FOX or Fox Sports 1 Wednesday, October 18 Game 5 (if necessary) FOX or Fox Sports 1 Friday, October 20 Game 6 (if necessary) FOX or Fox Sports 1 Saturday, October 21 Game 7 (if necessary) FOX or Fox Sports 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Date SERIES TV Saturday, October 14 Game 1 TBS Sunday, October 15 Game 2 TBS Tuesday, October 17 Game 3 TBS Wednesday, October 18 Game 4 TBS Thursday, October 19 Game 5 (if necessary) TBS Saturday, October 21 Game 6 (if necessary) TBS Sunday, October 22 Game 7 (if necessary) TBS

WORLD SERIES