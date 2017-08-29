When is the 2017 World Series?

The 2017 World Series is slated to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and end on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

It’s obviously too early to know which teams are playing, but the annual Fall Classic will be the 113th World Series as the National and American League champs square off. Last year, the Cubs ended their World Series drought by coming back from down 3–1 in the series against the Indians.

Home field will be given to the team with the best record this year, rather than have the winning league in the All-Star game earn the advantage.

FOX will televise the games nationally.